Grob 120TP Training Aircraft Achieves Military Release to Service

Affinity Flying Training Services' Grob 120TP
has achieved Military Release to Service, moving the aircraft a
step closer to commencing its role as the next Elementary Flying
Training aircraft for the UK Ministry of Defence.
The Grob 120TP is the first of a suite of new
training aircraft due to enter service from 2017, which will
support the Fixed Wing element of the UK Military Flying Training
System programme.
Specifically designed for training ab-initio
students, the Grob 120TP boasts a G-range of +6/-4, and a top speed
of 235kts.
Equipped with a fully digital cockpit, it is EASA
certified for day, night and full IMC operations.
Iain Chalmers, Managing Director of Affinity
Flying Training Services, said, “This is a significant milestone
following financial close in 2016 and marks the start of the
service provision by Affinity to the UK Military Flying Training
System programme. We are very excited to be supporting Ascent and
the MOD in the training of our military aircrew. This fantastic
aircraft offers a step change in elementary flying training
capability which incorporates the latest digital glass cockpit
technology – a great first step on the ladder for all our future
pilots.”
The Grob 120TP, which will be based at RAF Cranwell,
is one of a total of 18 aircraft that will be delivered under the
programme this year.
