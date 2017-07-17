Dorsett Hospitality Appoints Anita Chan as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing

Dorsett Hospitality has appointed Anita Chan, already General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong and Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong, as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing.

In this additional role, Anita will be responsible for leading and developing customer loyalty strategies by enhancing the group’s brand awareness, setting up a brand marketing and channel distribution infrastructure as well as implementing, executing and monitoring systems, standards and processes for all Dorsett Hospitality International’s properties.

Anita joined Dorsett Hospitality in March 2005 as General Manager for Cosmopolitan Hotel Hong Kong and Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong.

Dorsett currently owns and manages 33 hotels in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. There are currently 9 hotels scheduled to open within the next couple of years in Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and United Kingdom.

