Dorsett Hospitality Appoints Anita Chan as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing

Dorsett Hospitality has appointed Anita Chan,
already General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, Cosmo Hotel
Hong Kong and Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong, as Senior Vice President
of Brand Marketing.
In this additional role, Anita will be responsible for leading and
developing customer loyalty strategies by enhancing the
group’s brand awareness, setting up
a brand marketing and channel distribution infrastructure as well
as
implementing, executing and monitoring systems, standards and
processes for all Dorsett Hospitality International’s properties.
Anita joined Dorsett Hospitality in March 2005
as General Manager for Cosmopolitan Hotel Hong Kong and Cosmo
Hotel Hong Kong.
Dorsett currently owns and manages 33 hotels in
China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.
There are currently 9 hotels scheduled to open within the next
couple of years in Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and United
Kingdom.
