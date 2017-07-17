Bristol Airport Installs Self Service Bag Drop Technology

|
Bristol Airport in England has started trials of
the latest self-service
bag drop technology.
Twelve self-service kiosks and four bag drop desks have been
installed within the easyJet check-in area at the airport, and
customer hosts are on hand to offer guidance and assistance to
passengers throughout the trial.
Passengers use the
self-service kiosk to weigh and tag their bags before placing
their tagged bag into the baggage system at a bag drop desk.
Phil Holder, Head of Operations Support at
Bristol Airport, said, “The trial is
already speeding up the process for passengers and the initial
feedback has been very positive. We are always looking for ways to
improve the passenger experience and this trial is an example of
how the latest technology can enhance the airport journey.”
Passengers using self-service bag drop at Bristol
Airport follow these simple steps:
•At the entrance to the bag
drop area, airline staff check passengers’ passports against their
boarding passes.
•Passengers are then directed to a
self-service kiosk where they are prompted to scan mobile phone or
home printed boarding pass.
•Passengers place their hold bag
onto a weigh scale and a baggage tag is automatically generated.
•Passengers attach the tag to their bag.
•Passengers then
move forward to a bag drop desk and place the tagged bag onto the
baggage belt.
•The tag is checked by scanners to make sure the
information is correct and the label attached securely.
•The
bag is automatically sent through to the airport’s baggage system.
Paul Hickox, Head of Airport Systems Sales for
Rockwell Collins, said, “There is no ‘one-size fits all’ bag drop
solution because different airlines have different passenger
processing models. We were able to create the best solution for
Bristol Airport because of our deep understanding of airports and
bag drop technology. We look forward to seeing the new self bag
drop solution from Rockwell Collins have a positive impact for
passengers as it has done in all other deployments in recent
months.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Rockwell Collins,
easyJet,
ARINC,
Bristol
England,
Airports.