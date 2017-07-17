Bristol Airport Installs Self Service Bag Drop Technology

Bristol Airport in England has started trials of the latest self-service bag drop technology.

Twelve self-service kiosks and four bag drop desks have been installed within the easyJet check-in area at the airport, and customer hosts are on hand to offer guidance and assistance to passengers throughout the trial.

Passengers use the self-service kiosk to weigh and tag their bags before placing their tagged bag into the baggage system at a bag drop desk.

Phil Holder, Head of Operations Support at Bristol Airport, said, “The trial is already speeding up the process for passengers and the initial feedback has been very positive. We are always looking for ways to improve the passenger experience and this trial is an example of how the latest technology can enhance the airport journey.”

Passengers using self-service bag drop at Bristol Airport follow these simple steps:

•At the entrance to the bag drop area, airline staff check passengers’ passports against their boarding passes.

•Passengers are then directed to a self-service kiosk where they are prompted to scan mobile phone or home printed boarding pass.

•Passengers place their hold bag onto a weigh scale and a baggage tag is automatically generated.

•Passengers attach the tag to their bag.

•Passengers then move forward to a bag drop desk and place the tagged bag onto the baggage belt.

•The tag is checked by scanners to make sure the information is correct and the label attached securely.

•The bag is automatically sent through to the airport’s baggage system.

Paul Hickox, Head of Airport Systems Sales for Rockwell Collins, said, “There is no ‘one-size fits all’ bag drop solution because different airlines have different passenger processing models. We were able to create the best solution for Bristol Airport because of our deep understanding of airports and bag drop technology. We look forward to seeing the new self bag drop solution from Rockwell Collins have a positive impact for passengers as it has done in all other deployments in recent months.”



See other recent news regarding: Rockwell Collins, easyJet, ARINC, Bristol England, Airports.