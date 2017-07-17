Air BP Appoints Matt Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer

|
Air BP has appointed Matt
Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer.
Matt will be based at Air
BP’s global headquarters in Sunbury on Thames in England, and starts his
new role today, 17 July 2017.
He will be responsible for Air BP’s
global sales and marketing strategy, global supply strategy and
also lead Air BP’s digital and low carbon commercial agenda. Matt
will report directly to Air BP CEO, Jon Platt.
Since
joining BP as a graduate in 1994, Matt has held positions in sales,
marketing and operations across the company’s fuels businesses in
Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the UK and USA.
For the last five
years he has held the position of Managing Director, BP New
Zealand where he has been responsible for leading all
aspects of operations in the country including the development and
implementation of a sustainable winning strategy.
Jon Platt said, “Matt’s breadth and depth of
experience will be a real asset as Air BP continues to grow its
business. He brings an impressive track record of success in
developing and delivering winning strategies, setting robust
safety and operational agendas and building strong teams. We are
excited to have him join our team.”
