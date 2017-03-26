Mantra Group Offers Discount to World Science Festival Brisbane Ticket Holders

|
Staff at Brisbane’s nine Mantra Group hotels are
getting ready for the World Science Festival
Brisbane which will take place 22 to 26 March 2017.
Mantra Group is providing
accommodation as part of a partnership with the festival - a
five-day celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics
(STEM).
Last year, more than 120,000 people
attended the event, which featured a number of public
presentations, events and immersive hands-on workshops.
This year, all World Science Festival Brisbane ticket
holders are entitled to a 10% discount on Mantra Group
accommodation.
Mantra Group Chief Executive
Officer Bob East said the significance of Brisbane being selected
as the exclusive Asia Pacific destination strengthens Australia’s
position as a knowledge-economy.
“Some of the
world’s greatest scientific minds will be in Brisbane sharing
details of cutting-edge research, ground-breaking discoveries and
technological innovation in our changing world,” said Mr East. “The depth of the event program has something for
people of all ages as well as hands-on learning opportunities and
a family-friendly street science program. Part of
Mantra Group’s philosophy revolves around a deeper level of
thinking with a willingness to try new things and consider new
technologies in the name of guest service, so we’re delighted to
be a part of this major event which challenges thinking in some of
these areas.”
Queensland Museum Network Director
and Chief Executive Officer Professor Suzanne Miller said events
of this magnitude were not possible without the generous support
of partners, such as Mantra Group.
“World Science
Festival Brisbane is focused on bringing to the forefront the most
dynamic, inspirational and challenging discoveries occurring
today, something that would not be possible without the support of
our partners,” said Prof Miller.
