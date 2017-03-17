Lancaster London to Relaunch September as Royal Lancaster London

Royal Lancaster London will reopen in September 2017 following an £80 million renovation led by Studio Proof.

Upon completion, the mid-century icon will reinstate its original name of ‘Royal Lancaster London’ in time for the hotel’s 50th Anniversary. The hotel was previously called ‘Lancaster London’.

Works include a dramatic new entrance façade and reception lobby, and the redesign of all 411 guestrooms and suites in the 18-storey tower – one of central London’s best-known landmarks on the boundary of Hyde Park.

The lobby will be divided into a series of individual spaces, including a new bar. A restrained colour palette will be complemented with a focus on craftsmanship, joinery and metal work, with white marble and timeless metals such as gold, polished brass and bronze. A large curved marble staircase will allow guests on the first floor to view the ground floor within this magnificent space.

Taking inspiration from luxury brands, Studio Proof will apply the core materials of the interior design, especially the gold, polished brass and bronze metals, to the outer skin of the building to create five-star quality. The exterior design will be based on a series of vertical strata blended with a large 8m high glazed facade.

The new guestroom design emphasizes the premium views over Hyde Park and offers luxurious details including tactile fabrics, beautiful bronze and glass elements, with bespoke light fittings.

