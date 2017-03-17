TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 17 March 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Lancaster London to Relaunch September as Royal Lancaster London

Royal Lancaster London will reopen in September 2017 following an £80 million renovation led by Studio Proof.

Upon completion, the mid-century icon will reinstate its original name of ‘Royal Lancaster London’ in time for the hotel’s 50th Anniversary. The hotel was previously called ‘Lancaster London’.

Works include a dramatic new entrance façade and reception lobby, and the redesign of all 411 guestrooms and suites in the 18-storey tower – one of central London’s best-known landmarks on the boundary of Hyde Park.

Impression of Royal Lancaster London Lobby

The lobby will be divided into a series of individual spaces, including a new bar. A restrained colour palette will be complemented with a focus on craftsmanship, joinery and metal work, with white marble and timeless metals such as gold, polished brass and bronze. A large curved marble staircase will allow guests on the first floor to view the ground floor within this magnificent space.

Taking inspiration from luxury brands, Studio Proof will apply the core materials of the interior design, especially the gold, polished brass and bronze metals, to the outer skin of the building to create five-star quality. The exterior design will be based on a series of vertical strata blended with a large 8m high glazed facade.

The new guestroom design emphasizes the premium views over Hyde Park and offers luxurious details including tactile fabrics, beautiful bronze and glass elements, with bespoke light fittings. 

See other recent news regarding: Royal Lancaster, Renovation, London.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com