Lancaster London to Relaunch September as Royal Lancaster London

Royal Lancaster London will reopen in September
2017 following an £80 million renovation led by Studio Proof.
Upon
completion, the mid-century icon will reinstate its original name
of ‘Royal Lancaster London’ in time for the hotel’s 50th
Anniversary. The hotel was previously called ‘Lancaster London’.
Works include a dramatic new entrance façade and
reception lobby, and the redesign of all 411 guestrooms and suites
in the 18-storey tower – one of central London’s best-known
landmarks on the boundary of Hyde Park.
The lobby will be divided into a series of
individual spaces, including a new bar. A restrained colour
palette will be complemented with a focus on craftsmanship,
joinery and metal work, with white marble and timeless
metals such as gold, polished brass and bronze. A large curved
marble staircase will allow guests on the first floor to view the
ground floor within this magnificent space.
Taking inspiration from luxury brands, Studio
Proof will apply the core materials of the interior design,
especially the gold, polished brass and bronze metals, to the
outer skin of the building to create five-star quality. The
exterior design will be based on a series of vertical strata
blended with a large 8m high glazed facade.
The new guestroom design emphasizes the premium
views over Hyde Park and offers luxurious details including
tactile fabrics, beautiful bronze and glass elements, with bespoke
light fittings.
