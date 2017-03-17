Tallink Expands Distribution Through Hahn Air Systems

|
Tallink has become the second ferry partner
of Hahn Air Systems to take advantage of its 5W-Rail&Shuttle
product.
By working with Hahn Air, Tallink’s
passenger transport services will be available under the 5W
two-letter code in all major GDSs worldwide.
This means
that Tallink’s services can now be issued by over 100,000 travel
agencies on the Hahn Air HR-169-document. It will also allow
passengers to quickly and easily download their boarding passes.
Tallink is an Estonian shipping company and is a
leading provider of mini-cruise and passenger transport services
in the northern Baltic Sea region.
With 16 vessels, Tallink is
able to offer passengers a wide range of services and frequent
departures. It also offers connections between cities across the
Baltic region, and popular routes include Paldiski and Kapellskär,
Stockholm and Riga, as well as Turku and Stockholm.
To start, the
Helsinki to Tallinn route is now available under Hahn Air System’s
5W code, with the other routes to follow soon.
“Our
partnership with Hahn Air Systems is key to enhancing our
distribution strategy,” said Margus Schults, Managing Director of
Tallink Silja Oy. “While we previously relied on direct
distribution channels, we are now able to add indirect sales
channels to our distribution mix.”
