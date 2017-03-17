Tallink Expands Distribution Through Hahn Air Systems

Tallink has become the second ferry partner of Hahn Air Systems to take advantage of its 5W-Rail&Shuttle product.

By working with Hahn Air, Tallink’s passenger transport services will be available under the 5W two-letter code in all major GDSs worldwide.

This means that Tallink’s services can now be issued by over 100,000 travel agencies on the Hahn Air HR-169-document. It will also allow passengers to quickly and easily download their boarding passes.

Tallink is an Estonian shipping company and is a leading provider of mini-cruise and passenger transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region.

With 16 vessels, Tallink is able to offer passengers a wide range of services and frequent departures. It also offers connections between cities across the Baltic region, and popular routes include Paldiski and Kapellskär, Stockholm and Riga, as well as Turku and Stockholm.

To start, the Helsinki to Tallinn route is now available under Hahn Air System’s 5W code, with the other routes to follow soon.

“Our partnership with Hahn Air Systems is key to enhancing our distribution strategy,” said Margus Schults, Managing Director of Tallink Silja Oy. “While we previously relied on direct distribution channels, we are now able to add indirect sales channels to our distribution mix.”



