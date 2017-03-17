IATA Welcomes Canada’s New Safety Rules for Drones

|
IATA has welcomed the announcement by Canada’s
Minister of Transport, the Honorable Marc Garneau, to implement an
Interim Order restricting the use of recreational drones around
airports and other high risk areas.
According to Transport Canada, the
number of reported drone incidents more than tripled from 41 when
data collection began in 2014, to 148 last year (2016).
"The introduction of this temporary order will
help protect airspace users and the travelling public," said Rob
Eagles, IATA’s Director, Air Traffic Management and
Infrastructure. "It is particularly important to draw attention to
the key role that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and
local law enforcement agencies play in addressing the obvious
safety risk posed by the reckless operation of UAVs [unmanned
aerial vehicles]. Looking ahead, advanced technology will provide
new ways to appropriately regulate recreational, commercial and
State UAV operations. Transport Canada plays a critical role in
helping to develop these standards and regulations."
At the 39th Assembly of the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO) last fall, IATA and industry partners
called for the development of standards and definitions to ensure
global harmonization of regulations for UAVs and safe and
efficient integration of UAVs into existing and new airspace.
To
assist states in defining and implementing unmanned vehicle
regulations, IATA, key industry stakeholders and civil aviation
authorities worked with ICAO to develop a toolkit to provide
states with operational guidance and regulations to enable
operations in a safe manner.
"In the face of an industry that is
moving at an unprecedented pace, a smart approach to regulation
and a pragmatic and firm method of enforcement is needed," said
Eagles.
