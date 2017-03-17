SITA has formed a Secure Journeys initiative to address today’s airport security threats in the USA and to work towards creating a secure and efficient passenger experience throughout the airport. The launch of the initiative is in response to the current security climate and recent attacks on non-secure areas of the airport, including the Brussels airport bombing and Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. Members of the Secure Journeys working group cite these incidents as examples that demonstrate the need to rethink the approach to getting passengers through the airport quickly and safely. Brian Cobb, Vice President of Customer Services, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), said, “Because CVG is a mid-market airport, we have the unique ability to quickly test the effectiveness of emerging technology on security and efficiency. As a member of Secure Journeys, we can use our knowledge to help shape recommendations to the TSA and CBP based on real-world experience rather than untested concepts. We look forward to collaborating as a community to ensure the safety and convenience of the traveling public.” Secure Journeys is an evolution and expansion of SITA’s Border Automation User Group which was formed in 2015 to facilitate implementation of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Automated Passport Control program. The newly extended group will address growing challenges, including: - Moving passengers and baggage more rapidly through non-secure areas of the airport, such as check-in and baggage claim areas; - Reducing and effectively managing security wait times to reduce lines of people in non-secure areas; - Incorporating biometrics for passenger screening authentication; and - Addressing ways in which identity management solutions can be used along with data analytics to reduce the growing concerns around the insider threat. The value of Secure Journeys is its ability to bring together experts and representatives from across the air transport spectrum to provide input and recommendations based on their unique perspective and experience. Given the Administration’s focus on transportation security and commitment to large-scale investment for the nation’s infrastructure, the solutions and recommendations identified by Secure Journeys are vital to informing key decision makers. David Menzel, Sales Director-Government Markets, SITA, Founding Member, Secure Journeys, said, “As the U.S. government looks for answers to a new set of threats passengers face, Secure Journeys will identify solutions to common ‘soft target’ challenges, passenger screening and insider threats and develop a set of recommended standards for U.S. airports to adopt. We look forward to continuing work with the Department of Homeland Security and our airline and airport partners to make America’s airports safer and improve the overall passenger experience from reservation to destination.”

