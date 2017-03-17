Air India to Launch New Delhi - Tel Aviv Flights

Air India is to launch flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, Israel in May 2017.

The airline will operate the route three times per week.

Mr. Yariv Levin, Minister of Tourism - Israel, said, “Air India Chairman Lohani was deeply impressed with his visit to Israel and, in his own words, is convinced that the many Indian tourists who will visit Israel will find it an exceptional tourism destination. There is no doubt that the opening of the route, combined with our marketing efforts in India, will generate a significant increase in incoming tourism from India.”

The Israel Ministry of Tourism established their India office in 2014 and since then tourist arrivals from India to Israel has grown by 28%.

Regarding the growth in the India market, Mr. Hassan Madah, Director of the Israel Ministry of Tourism in India, said, “We are very happy with the growth in Indian travellers to Israel. In 2016, there were 44,672 Indian tourists that travelled to Israel, setting a new record for the highest number of travellers from India. With Air India commencing operations directly to Israel, we are confident of an increased influx of arrivals to Israel in 2017.”

See other recent news regarding: Air India, Delhi, Israel, Tel Aviv.