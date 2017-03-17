Air India to Launch New Delhi - Tel Aviv Flights

|
Air India is to launch flights between New Delhi
and Tel Aviv, Israel in May 2017.
The airline will operate the
route three times per week.
Mr. Yariv Levin, Minister of Tourism - Israel,
said, “Air India Chairman Lohani was deeply impressed with his
visit to Israel and, in his own words, is convinced that the many
Indian tourists who will visit Israel will find it an exceptional
tourism destination. There is no doubt that the opening of the
route, combined with our marketing efforts in India, will generate
a significant increase in incoming tourism from India.”
The Israel Ministry of Tourism established their
India office in 2014 and since then tourist arrivals from India to
Israel has grown by 28%.
Regarding the growth in the India market,
Mr. Hassan Madah, Director of the Israel Ministry of Tourism in
India, said, “We are very happy with the growth in Indian
travellers to Israel. In 2016, there were 44,672 Indian tourists
that travelled to Israel, setting a new record for the highest
number of travellers from India. With Air India commencing
operations directly to Israel, we are confident of an increased
influx of arrivals to Israel in 2017.”
