Vietjet Reports 2016 Revenue of US$1.21 Billion

Vietjet has reported a 2016 revenue of VND27,532 billion (US$1.21 billion) and a profit of VND2,394 billion (US$105 million).

The airline also achieved a load factor of 88.9% with more than 14 million passengers carried.

Vietjet operated a total of 84,535 flights in 2016, accounting for 121,213 flight hours.

The airline also reported that its technical reliability stood at 99.56%, while on-time performance for the year was 83.6%.

The airline’s training center, which opened in early 2015, has so far trained 8,287 staff and provided 655 training courses for a total of 25,249 training hours with 3,351 certificates issued.

In 2016, Vietjet increased flight frequency for domestic flights while also constantly expanding its international network. The airline currently operates 63 routes - 37 domestic and 26 international - with a fleet of 45 aircraft aged 3.3 years old on average.

