Thailand Connect: Japan Business Events Road Show to Take Place in March

|
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau
(TCEB) is to conduct a roadshow in Tokyo, Japan.
The “Thailand Connect: Japan Business
Events Road Show 2017”, to take place 2-3 March 2017, is being
held to commemorate the occasion of the 130th anniversary of
diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan, and to recognize
the ten years of strengthening MICE industry ties between the two
countries.
The two-day event will be used to showcase Thailand’s MICE industry to more
than 200 buyers, suppliers, media, and industry
experts.
Activities at the road show will include seminars,
a MOU signing ceremony, press conference, and dinner reception which
will be held on 2 March at the ANA InterContinental Hotel, and on 3
March at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo.
The Thai
Ambassador to Japan, Mr. Bansan Bunnag, will preside
over the opening ceremony together with TCEB’s top executives led
by Mr. Nopparat Maythaveekulchai, President, and Mrs. Supawan
Teerarat, Vice President – Strategic and Business Development.
