Thailand Connect: Japan Business Events Road Show to Take Place in March

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is to conduct a roadshow in Tokyo, Japan.

The “Thailand Connect: Japan Business Events Road Show 2017”, to take place 2-3 March 2017, is being held to commemorate the occasion of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan, and to recognize the ten years of strengthening MICE industry ties between the two countries.

The two-day event will be used to showcase Thailand’s MICE industry to more than 200 buyers, suppliers, media, and industry experts.

Activities at the road show will include seminars, a MOU signing ceremony, press conference, and dinner reception which will be held on 2 March at the ANA InterContinental Hotel, and on 3 March at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo.

The Thai Ambassador to Japan, Mr. Bansan Bunnag, will preside over the opening ceremony together with TCEB’s top executives led by Mr. Nopparat Maythaveekulchai, President, and Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, Vice President – Strategic and Business Development.



See other recent news regarding: TCEB, MICE, Tokyo, Japan.