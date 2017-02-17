Joseph Yamdee Joins Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok as Resident Manager

Joseph Yamdee has been appointed as Resident Manager of the Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok, the company’s first serviced residences in Asia which is set to open in March 2017.

Having worked at different hotels and serviced residences in Bangkok since 1997, Mr. Yamdee has extensive experience in the sector, including a recent spell as Resident Manager for Viva Garden Serviced Residence.

Prior to that, he held the Resident Manager position at Citadines Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok and Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok and also worked at Citadines Sukhumvit 23 Bangkok as well as Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

“A Resident Manager always has a critical role in running the property’s day-to-day operations, and this is especially true when opening a new property,” said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. “Joseph’s key goal is to strike a balance between offering exceptional service to our guests while achieving a profitable revenue level for the owners and a harmonious workplace for the team. We are confident he can help bring the Mövenpick Residences concept to life in the heart of Bangkok.”

Built by Thai developer Nusasiri Plc, Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok will be the hotel group’s second property in Bangkok and a flagship for the company’s contemporary serviced apartment concept in Asia.

The new-build property will offer leisure and business travellers a choice of fully furnished 1 and 2- bedroom units in Bangkok’s vibrant Ekkamai neighbourhood.

Along with all-day dining, an outdoor swimming pool, library and comprehensive fitness centre, the residences also offer a small boardroom with capacity for up to 14 delegates.

See other recent news regarding: Movenpick, Bangkok, Residences, Residence Manager.