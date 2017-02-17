Joseph Yamdee Joins Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok as Resident Manager

|
Joseph Yamdee has been appointed as Resident
Manager of the Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok, the company’s
first serviced residences in Asia which is set to open in March
2017.
Having worked at different hotels and serviced
residences in Bangkok since 1997, Mr. Yamdee has extensive experience in the
sector, including a recent spell as Resident Manager for Viva
Garden Serviced Residence.
Prior to that, he held the Resident
Manager position at Citadines Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok and Citadines
Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok and also worked at Citadines Sukhumvit 23
Bangkok as well as Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.
“A Resident Manager always has a critical role
in running the property’s day-to-day operations, and this is
especially true when opening a new property,” said Andrew Langdon,
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior
Vice President Asia. “Joseph’s key goal is to strike a balance
between offering exceptional service to our guests while achieving
a profitable revenue level for the owners and a harmonious
workplace for the team. We are confident he can help bring the
Mövenpick Residences concept to life in the heart of Bangkok.”
Built by Thai developer Nusasiri Plc, Mövenpick
Residences Ekkamai Bangkok will be the hotel group’s second
property in Bangkok and a flagship for the company’s contemporary
serviced apartment concept in Asia.
The new-build property will
offer leisure and business travellers a choice of fully
furnished 1 and 2- bedroom units in Bangkok’s vibrant Ekkamai
neighbourhood.
Along with all-day dining, an outdoor swimming
pool, library and comprehensive fitness centre, the residences
also offer a small boardroom with capacity for up to 14 delegates.
