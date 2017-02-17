Meliá Signs Fifth Hotel in Vietnam

Meliá has signed a new beachfront resort in Vietnam with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company, the deal brings Meliá’s number of current and future properties in Vietnam to five.

The Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort, scheduled to open in 2018, will follow the Meliá Hanoi and Meliá Danang, as well as the newly opened Sol Beach House Phu Quoc and recently signed Meliá Ho Tram.

"We’re proud to embark on this new partnership with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company," said Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, CEO of Meliá Hotels International. "If anything has taught us these past 60 years, it’s our ability to deliver strong returns on investments for our partners. Together, I’m confident we can achieve robust and sustainable growth in Vietnam. Looking ahead, the new Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort will continue to set the benchmark for world-class services and bring to life the Meliá resort experience that revolutionizes the traditional sun and beach concept."

Situated on the Southeastern coast of Vietnam, Cam Ranh Bay is emerging as a key MICE and vacation destination in the region.

The resort will be located only five kilometers from Cam Ranh Bay International Airport while key attractions including the Tu Van Pagoda and Binh Ba Island are also within close proximity.

Every one of Meliá Cam Ranh 200 rooms will have sea views and each of the 100 villas, measuring between 240m2 and 400m2, will feature private infinity pools.

The property will also feature a wedding chapel with direct access to the beach, The Level, YHI Spa, and three restaurants.

