Meliá Signs Fifth Hotel in Vietnam

Meliá has signed a new beachfront resort in
Vietnam with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company, the deal
brings Meliá’s number of current and future properties in Vietnam
to five.
The Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort,
scheduled to open in 2018, will follow the
Meliá Hanoi and Meliá Danang, as well as the newly
opened Sol Beach House Phu Quoc and recently signed Meliá Ho Tram.
"We’re proud to embark on this new partnership
with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company," said Gabriel Escarrer
Jaume, CEO of Meliá Hotels International. "If anything has taught
us these past 60 years, it’s our ability to deliver strong returns
on investments for our partners. Together, I’m confident we can
achieve robust and sustainable growth in Vietnam. Looking ahead,
the new Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort will continue to set
the benchmark for world-class services and bring to life the Meliá
resort experience that revolutionizes the traditional sun and
beach concept."
Situated on the Southeastern coast of Vietnam,
Cam Ranh Bay is emerging as a key MICE and vacation destination in
the region.
The resort will be located only five kilometers from Cam Ranh Bay
International Airport while key attractions including
the Tu Van Pagoda and Binh Ba Island are also within close
proximity.
Every one of Meliá Cam Ranh 200
rooms will have sea views and each of the 100 villas, measuring
between 240m2 and 400m2, will feature private infinity pools.
The
property will also feature a wedding chapel with direct access to the beach,
The Level, YHI Spa, and three restaurants.
