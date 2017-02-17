Juneyao Airlines Orders Five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

|
Juneyao Airlines has finalized an order for five
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current
list prices.
The order, which also includes options for
five more 787-9s, represents the Shanghai-based private airline's
first Boeing order.
"Our strategic vision is to develop into an
international airline that provides high quality service with an
extended network, while ensuring excellent profitability," said
Wang Junjin, Chairman, Juneyao Airlines. "This order is set to
play a key role in our growing business in the years to come, and
we look forward to continuing our relationship with Boeing into
the future."
Juneyao Airlines, one of China's largest
private carriers, was founded in 2005 and started operation in
2006. It currently operates domestic routes and short-haul
international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan,
South Korea and Thailand.
The carrier plans to open new routes to
North America, Europe and Australia by 2020.
"We are
pleased to welcome Juneyao Airlines as a new Boeing customer,"
said Rick Anderson, vice president of Sales for Northeast Asia,
Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "This order is an endorsement of
their confidence in the 787 Dreamliner, which is the first choice
for many single-aisle operators to start widebody operations."
See other recent
news regarding:
Boeing,
Shanghai,
Juneyao Airlines.