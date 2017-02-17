Juneyao Airlines Orders Five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Juneyao Airlines has finalized an order for five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices.

The order, which also includes options for five more 787-9s, represents the Shanghai-based private airline's first Boeing order.

"Our strategic vision is to develop into an international airline that provides high quality service with an extended network, while ensuring excellent profitability," said Wang Junjin, Chairman, Juneyao Airlines. "This order is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Boeing into the future."

Juneyao Airlines, one of China's largest private carriers, was founded in 2005 and started operation in 2006. It currently operates domestic routes and short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

The carrier plans to open new routes to North America, Europe and Australia by 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Juneyao Airlines as a new Boeing customer," said Rick Anderson, vice president of Sales for Northeast Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "This order is an endorsement of their confidence in the 787 Dreamliner, which is the first choice for many single-aisle operators to start widebody operations."

