Hong Kong Airlines Introduces New Amenity
Kits on Long Haul Flights
Hong Kong Airlines has introduced new Business
and Economy Class amenity kits on all its long haul flights.
The set of four individual amenity kit bags
feature iconic symbols of Hong Kong - the Star Ferry, the historic
rickshaw, the tram and Hong Kong city skyline, representing
different facets of Hong Kong heritage and culture.
The Business Class amenity kit includes
specially designed eye masks and socks together with ear plugs, a
dental set as well as shea butter ultra-rich lip balm and hand
cream from French skincare brand L'Occitane.
Economy Class amenity kits include an eye mask,
socks, ear plug, and dental set neatly wrapped in a branded
drawstring bag.