Hong Kong Airlines Introduces New Amenity Kits on Long Haul Flights

Hong Kong Airlines has introduced new Business and Economy Class amenity kits on all its long haul flights.

The set of four individual amenity kit bags feature iconic symbols of Hong Kong - the Star Ferry, the historic rickshaw, the tram and Hong Kong city skyline, representing different facets of Hong Kong heritage and culture.

The Business Class amenity kit includes specially designed eye masks and socks together with ear plugs, a dental set as well as shea butter ultra-rich lip balm and hand cream from French skincare brand L'Occitane.

Economy Class amenity kits include an eye mask, socks, ear plug, and dental set neatly wrapped in a branded drawstring bag.

