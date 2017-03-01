Delta to Expand Complimentary Meal Service in U.S.A.

Beginning 1 March 2017, Delta will offer complimentary meals in the main cabin on flights between JFK and LAX/SFO.

On 24 April, the airline will expand complimentary meals to 10 other major domestic markets from Seattle, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. including BOS-SFO, BOS-LAX, BOS-SEA, DCA-LAX, JFK-PDX, JFK-SAN, JFK-SEA, SEA-FLL, SEA-MCO and SEA-RDU.

Delta’s new meal program will feature a variety of options for customers depending on the time of day of their flight.

In the morning, customers will have the option to choose between a Honey Maple Breakfast Sandwich, Luvo Breakfast Medley or fruit and cheese plate.

During the day, customers will be able to select from a Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Combo, Luvo Mediterranean Whole Grain Veggie Wrap, or fruit and cheese plate.

For overnight flights, customers will be offered a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.

“We are all about making our main cabin experience the best it can be for our customers and offering free, high quality meals is a big part of that experience,” said Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President – In-Flight Service. “When we tested this concept, our customers loved it and appreciated it so we are implementing in our most strategic markets.”

In addition to the Main Cabin meal service, customers seated in Delta Comfort+ will enjoy a pre-arrival snack basket, which will be included on all 12 routes, and complimentary beer, wine and spirits for customers 21+.

Additionally, a mid-service Greek frozen yogurt bar will be offered in Delta Comfort+ on flights from JFK to/from LAX and SFO.



