Akaryn Appoints Daniel Steinke as Cluster General Manager of Two Hotels in Phuket

Akaryn Hotel Group (AHG) has appointed Daniel Steinke as Cluster General Manager of the group’s two beachfront properties in Phuket, Thailand - Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket.

During his 25 years in hotel management, Daniel Steinke has held numerous executive positions in Asia, Europe and most recently Russia, opening and managing a cluster of hotels for IHG (Holiday Inn) and as Managing Director of the InterContinental Hotel in Prague.

Daniel has also opened and managed operations for Shangri-La, Mandarin Oriental, Kempinski, and InterContinental hotels in China, Indonesia, Germany, and Russia.

“Having worked in the corporate offices for the last few years, I must say I am thrilled to get back to the frontline as general manager. Although it is a substantial change geographically from Moscow to Thailand, I was sold by Khun Anchalika’s passion and belief in operations and getting the basics right. All my past experiences have well equipped me to take the helm on AHG’s two Phuket-Phang Nga properties, and I am ready to hit the beach running.”

The Swiss national is a graduate of the Hotel Management School Lausanne EHL and also holds an Executive MBA degree from Reims Management School.

