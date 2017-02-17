Akaryn Appoints Daniel Steinke as Cluster General Manager of Two Hotels in Phuket

|
Akaryn Hotel Group (AHG) has appointed Daniel
Steinke as Cluster General Manager of the group’s two beachfront
properties in Phuket, Thailand - Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and
akyra Beach Club Phuket.
During his 25 years in hotel management, Daniel
Steinke has held numerous executive positions in Asia, Europe and
most recently Russia, opening and managing a cluster of hotels for
IHG (Holiday Inn) and as Managing Director of the InterContinental
Hotel in Prague.
Daniel has also opened and managed
operations for Shangri-La, Mandarin Oriental, Kempinski, and
InterContinental hotels in China, Indonesia, Germany, and Russia.
“Having worked in the corporate offices for the
last few years, I must say I am thrilled to get back to the
frontline as general manager. Although it is a substantial change
geographically from Moscow to Thailand, I was sold by
Khun
Anchalika’s passion and belief in operations and getting the
basics right. All my past experiences have well equipped me to
take the helm on AHG’s two Phuket-Phang Nga properties, and I am
ready to hit the beach running.”
The Swiss national is a graduate of the Hotel Management School
Lausanne EHL and also holds an Executive MBA degree from Reims
Management School.
