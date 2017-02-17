Air India Takes Delivery of First Airbus A320neo

Air India has become the latest A320neo operator
after taking delivery of the first of fourteen aircraft leased
from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance
Company.
The A320neo joins Air India’s existing fleet of
66 A320 Family aircraft, and is the first NEO to be powered by CFM
engines in India.
The delivery is also the first NEO for
ALAFCO from an order for 85 A320neo Family.
All members of the A320neo
Family offer Airbus’ 18” wide
seats in economy as standard.
To date over 70 A320neo have been
delivered to 18 customers.
