Air Canada Launches Montreal-Shanghai Flights

|
Air Canada has launched daily year-round flights
between Montreal and Shanghai, China, the airline's first direct
service to Asia from Montreal.
The service offers convenient one-stop access to
points throughout Quebec, Atlantic Canada and the United States,
and also marks the airline's first route from Montreal to be
operated with its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
aircraft and cabin features.
With an average flight time of over 13.5 hours, it is the longest flight
ever operated by any carrier from Montréal-Trudeau airport.
"China is Canada's second largest trading
partner and Air Canada is the first and only Canadian carrier to
operate daily non-stop transpacific service between Montreal and
the Asia," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at
Air Canada. "Together with our Star Alliance partners, Air China and
Shenzhen Airlines, and partner Juneyao Airlines, that serves more
than 30 destinations in China, we are now offering the growing
number of travellers between Montreal and China even more
convenient travel options. With our recently announced
Montreal-Tel Aviv, Montreal-Algiers and Montreal-Marseille
flights, Air Canada has now increased its international capacity
from Montreal by 168% since 2009, with direct service to 13 cities
in Europe, two in North Africa, one in the Middle-East and
starting today, China."
In Montreal, flights are timed to optimize
connections to and from the carrier's extensive Eastern Canada and
U.S. networks including Ottawa, Quebec City, Halifax, New York and
Boston.
In Shanghai, Star Alliance partners Air China
and Shenzhen Airlines, along with partner Juneyao Airlines,
offer connectivity to domestic China destinations such
as Chengdu, Chongqing and Shenzhen.
Québec's Minister of Tourism, Ms. Julie Boulet,
said, "There is no doubt that this new daily route between
Shanghai and Montreal will increase the number of Chinese tourists
in Quebec, which has already almost tripled from 2010 to 2015.
This bridge between the two continents will stimulate the growth
of our commercial and tourist exchanges with China, which will, in
turn, promote Quebec's economic expansion."
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Canada,
Shanghai,
Montreal,
Canada.