Paul Stevens Appointed CEO of Accor Plus

Paul Stevens has been appointed as Chief
Executive Officer of Accor Plus, AccorHotels’ travel, dining and
lifestyle program.
Paul joined AccorHotels in Australia in
1997, holding several General Manager positions before leaving the
group in 2004 to pursue other interests in the residential
property market.
In 2005, he rejoined the group as opening General
Manager of Sofitel Fiji before moving to Bangkok in 2007 to lead
the Hotel Operations for the group’s Thailand hotels.
From 2014,
Paul assumed his most recent role of Vice President Operations for
the Midscale & Economy brands, Upper Southeast Asia.
AccorPlus is a paid membership card that
provides exclusive offers and events at more than 600 hotels
across 17 countries.
Members receive one complimentary night’s
accommodation per year, up to 50% off their dining bill at more
than 800 restaurants, 10% off the best unrestricted public rate of
the day and access to exclusive member events and travel partner
deals across Asia Pacific.
