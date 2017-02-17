Paul Stevens Appointed CEO of Accor Plus

Paul Stevens has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Accor Plus, AccorHotels’ travel, dining and lifestyle program.

Paul joined AccorHotels in Australia in 1997, holding several General Manager positions before leaving the group in 2004 to pursue other interests in the residential property market.

In 2005, he rejoined the group as opening General Manager of Sofitel Fiji before moving to Bangkok in 2007 to lead the Hotel Operations for the group’s Thailand hotels.

From 2014, Paul assumed his most recent role of Vice President Operations for the Midscale & Economy brands, Upper Southeast Asia.

AccorPlus is a paid membership card that provides exclusive offers and events at more than 600 hotels across 17 countries.

Members receive one complimentary night’s accommodation per year, up to 50% off their dining bill at more than 800 restaurants, 10% off the best unrestricted public rate of the day and access to exclusive member events and travel partner deals across Asia Pacific.

