Thai Airways Launches Flights to Vienna, Austria

Thai Airways has launched flights between Bangkok and Vienna, Austria.

Thai Airways will operate the route with four flights per week on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring 42 seats in Royal Silk Class and 306 seats in Economy Class. All seats are equipped with personal audio video on demand screens for inflight entertainment.

Flights will operate every Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. TG936 is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 01:30 and arrive in Vienna at 07:00. The return flight, TG937, is timed to depart Vienna at 13:30 and land back in Bangkok at 05:20 the next day.

Thai Airways flies to 12 other destinations in Europe: Copenhagen, Oslo, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Stockholm, London, Rome, Milan, and Moscow, which equates to more than 80 flights per week.

