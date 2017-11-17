Thai Airways Launches Flights to Vienna, Austria

|
Thai Airways has launched flights between
Bangkok and Vienna, Austria.
Thai Airways will operate the route with four
flights per week on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring 42 seats
in Royal Silk Class and 306 seats in Economy Class. All seats are
equipped with personal audio video on demand screens for inflight
entertainment.
Flights will operate every Monday, Thursday,
Saturday, and Sunday. TG936 is scheduled to depart Bangkok at
01:30 and arrive in Vienna at 07:00. The return flight, TG937, is
timed to depart Vienna at 13:30 and land back in Bangkok at 05:20
the next day.
Thai Airways flies to 12 other destinations in
Europe: Copenhagen, Oslo, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich,
Zurich, Stockholm, London, Rome, Milan, and Moscow, which equates
to more than 80 flights per week.
