Airbus to Establish Innovation Centre in Shenzhen, China

Airbus has chosen the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen as the location of its China Innovation Centre, and signed
a cooperation framework agreement with Invest Shenzhen.
The cooperation agreement will:
- Accelerate R&D, application, and
industrialisation of in-flight experience, connectivity, new
energy, and urban air mobility (UAM);
- Cultivate an integrated hardware and software
ecosystem, relying on Shenzhen’s high-end aviation R&D and
advanced manufacturing industry value chain;
- Establish a technological innovation system,
relying on Shenzhen's innovation ability, talent resources, and
business environment.
Luo Gang, CEO of the Airbus China Innovation
Centre said, “We are pleased with our strategic partnership with
Shenzhen. The innovation centre will benefit from the advantages
of policy planning, talent resources, and a favourable investment
and financing environment from Shenzhen to impact global aviation
innovation. The city boasts global competitive advantages in
technology research and development, industrialization, and
international expansion.”
As CEO, Gang’s first mission is to
set up the innovation centre to be fully operational for its
official opening later this year. The centre already has a number of
ongoing initiatives in autonomous flight, UAM, and in-flight
experience and is also in discussion with partners in relevant
industries.
The new Airbus China Innovation Centre will
serve to strengthen Airbus’ extended worldwide innovation
ecosystem which already includes a Silicon Valley innovation
centre, A3.
