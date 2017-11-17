UAE Orders 5 Airbus C295 Aircraft

The United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence
has ordered five Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft.
The deal takes the C295 order book past
200.Orders for the C295 in the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) region now total 51.
The aircraft will serve with the UAE Air Force
replacing the existing CN235s still in operation.
Bernhard Brenner, Airbus
Defence and Space Head of Marketing & Sales said, “The C295 is a
tough and reliable aircraft that is thoroughly proven in the
Middle East operating environment. Passing the milestone of 200
sales – now 203 following this order – is a clear demonstration of
its widely recognized capabilities and excellent value. We look
forward to placing many more C295s in this region and beyond.”
Deliveries of the aircraft ordered will
begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.