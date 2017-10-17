Christopher J. Nassetta to Become WTTC’s Next Chairman

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has elected Christopher J. Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, as the Council’s next Chairman. Mr Nassetta joined Hilton in 2007, bringing with him an extensive background in real estate and hospitality. Since assuming the role of CEO he has transformed the company, bringing Hilton hospitality to 27 new countries by adding 2,200 hotels to a network of more than 5,000 properties in 103 countries and territories. He joined Hilton from Host Hotels & Resorts where he was CEO. Chris has been a Member of WTTC’s Executive Committee since 2011 and Vice Chairman for North America since 2014. Mr Nassetta will take over from current Chairman, Gerald Lawless, following the Council’s Annual General Meeting, which will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 17 April 2018. WTTC Chairmen are elected for a two-year term. Mr Lawless, who has been Chairman of WTTC since April 2016, said, “It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of WTTC for the past two years and I am delighted to be handing over to Chris Nassetta to steer the Council into its next phase of development. I am sure that he and Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s President & CEO, will form a strong team to advocate for the economic and social benefits of Travel & Tourism.” Mr Nassetta said, “I would like to thank Gerald for his tireless advocacy on behalf of the global Travel & Tourism industry. I am also honoured to accept the role as WTTC Chair at a time of amazing opportunity and growth. I believe the Council can play an important role to bring governments and the industry together to deliver smart plans that support both security and international travel. I also believe that the unique scale and reach of WTTC Members can be used to tackle significant global issues, including climate change and global youth unemployment. A Travel & Tourism industry focused on these challenges can deliver great things for this generation and the next.” WTTC’s latest data shows that travel and tourism accounts for 10% of the world’s GDP, contributing over $7.6 trillion. In 2016, travel and tourism supported a total of 292 million jobs around the world, 1 in 10 of all jobs.

