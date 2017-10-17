TravelNewsAsia.com
Swiss-Belsuites Opens in Queenstown, New Zealand

Swiss-Belhotel has expanded its portfolio of hotels in New Zealand with the opening of the Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown.

 With 64 self-contained and serviced en-suite studios and apartments, the Qualmark-rated 5-star Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown is located by the shores of majestic Lake Wakatipu.

Facilities include under-floor heating, a heated outdoor spa and views of the lake and The Remarkables mountain range – all just a 10-minute stroll from the centre of Queenstown.

The area around Queenstown is famed for its walking and cycle trails, wineries, skiing and adventure activities. Reflecting this sense of adventure, Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown offers ski, bike and car rentals, with a complimentary concierge service to organize trips and activities. The hotel also features a children’s playground, BBQ facilities and gym access.

Swiss-Belhotel has expanded its portfolio of hotels in New Zealand with the opening of the Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown. Click to enlarge.

Floor-to-ceiling windows take in the inspiring natural landscape while wooden floors, open-plan living spaces and fully equipped kitchens create a sophisticated homely feel.

 Studios boast a kitchenette, with all rooms and apartments fitted with a washing machine and dryer.

From early June, guests can drive just 20 minutes to the snowy slopes, with four ski-resorts within easy reach of the hotel. The mild alpine climate also makes Queenstown perfect for hiking, watersports or a round of golf at one of the area’s world-class courses.

 Just an hour’s drive away is Lake Wanaka and the outstanding beauty of glacial Mount Aspiring National Park, which is part of the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage Site.

Around the same distance, Glenorchy’s mesmerizing landscape has featured in several global movies, including unforgettable scenes from The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Adding to the attraction, Queenstown is less than an hour’s drive from around 200 vineyards, making it a wine-lovers dream destination.

“The Swiss-Belsuites brand is all about modern design and quality facilities that create space, comfort and luxury to offer home-away-from-home relaxation for many different types of guests,” said Mr. Faull. “Queenstown is a stunning and unique location and every element of Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown, from the décor to the facilities and services, is designed to complement and enhance the unbeatable experiences offered in this incredible part of the world.”

Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown is the second Swiss-Belhotel International property to open in the South Island’s resort town of Queenstown, with Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak currently undergoing refurbishments and an upgrade.

