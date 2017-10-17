Swiss-Belsuites Opens in Queenstown, New Zealand

|
Swiss-Belhotel has expanded its portfolio of
hotels in New Zealand with the opening of the Swiss-Belsuites
Pounamu Queenstown.
With 64 self-contained and serviced
en-suite studios and apartments, the Qualmark-rated 5-star Swiss-Belsuites
Pounamu Queenstown is located by the shores of majestic Lake
Wakatipu.
Facilities include under-floor heating, a heated
outdoor spa and views of the lake and The Remarkables
mountain range – all just a 10-minute stroll from the centre of
Queenstown.
The area around Queenstown is famed for its
walking and cycle trails, wineries, skiing and adventure
activities. Reflecting this sense of adventure, Swiss-Belsuites
Pounamu Queenstown offers ski, bike and car rentals, with a
complimentary concierge service to organize trips and activities.
The hotel also features a children’s playground, BBQ facilities
and gym access.
Floor-to-ceiling windows take in the inspiring natural landscape
while wooden floors, open-plan living spaces and fully equipped
kitchens create a sophisticated homely feel.
Studios boast a
kitchenette, with all rooms and apartments fitted with a washing
machine and dryer.
From early June, guests can drive just
20 minutes to the snowy slopes, with four ski-resorts within easy
reach of the hotel. The mild alpine climate also makes Queenstown
perfect for hiking, watersports or a round of golf at one of the
area’s world-class courses.
Just an hour’s drive away is Lake
Wanaka and the outstanding beauty of glacial Mount Aspiring
National Park, which is part of the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage
Site.
Around the same distance, Glenorchy’s mesmerizing landscape
has featured in several global movies, including unforgettable
scenes from The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Adding to the
attraction, Queenstown is less than an hour’s drive from around 200
vineyards, making it a wine-lovers dream destination.
“The
Swiss-Belsuites brand is all about modern design and quality
facilities that create space, comfort and luxury to offer
home-away-from-home relaxation for many different types of
guests,” said Mr. Faull. “Queenstown is a stunning and
unique location and every element of Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu
Queenstown, from the décor to the facilities and services, is
designed to complement and enhance the unbeatable experiences
offered in this incredible part of the world.”
Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown is the second Swiss-Belhotel
International property to open in the South Island’s resort town
of Queenstown, with Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak currently
undergoing refurbishments and an upgrade.
