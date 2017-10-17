Virgin Australia Implements Sabre Branded Fares

|
Virgin Australia has
implemented Sabre Branded Fares.
The solution allows travel agents and online
travel agents using the Sabre GDS to access enhanced
branded fare functionality that simplifies the retailing of Virgin
Australia’s full-service benefits.
“Asia Pacific is the largest travel market in the world and is
still rapidly growing, so airlines need to be able to cater to
changing traveller demands. We are going to see extraordinary
levels of personalisation take off within the travel industry and
creative fare branding can be a great differentiator,” said Rakesh
Narayanan, vice president of Air Commerce for Sabre Travel Network
Asia Pacific. “With Sabre Branded Fares, airlines
can go beyond basic fare rules. They can package additional
benefits and features such as additional air miles, lounge access
and other services, with the goal of providing their customers
greater value at the lowest fare. The ability to cater to and personalise such customer demands will enhance the traveller’s
experience and drive revenues for airlines.”
Virgin Australia General Manager Corporate and
Industry Sales, Ann Elliott said, “We recognise that many
travellers today look at overall value rather than just the price
alone. While we continue to offer increased benefits across our
fares, we also need to be able to cater to specific traveller
demands. With Sabre Branded Fares, we can ensure that each
traveller gets the most from flying with us.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Sabre,
Virgin Australia.