Virgin Australia Implements Sabre Branded Fares

Virgin Australia has implemented Sabre Branded Fares. The solution allows travel agents and online travel agents using the Sabre GDS to access enhanced branded fare functionality that simplifies the retailing of Virgin Australia's full-service benefits. "Asia Pacific is the largest travel market in the world and is still rapidly growing, so airlines need to be able to cater to changing traveller demands. We are going to see extraordinary levels of personalisation take off within the travel industry and creative fare branding can be a great differentiator," said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of Air Commerce for Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. "With Sabre Branded Fares, airlines can go beyond basic fare rules. They can package additional benefits and features such as additional air miles, lounge access and other services, with the goal of providing their customers greater value at the lowest fare. The ability to cater to and personalise such customer demands will enhance the traveller's experience and drive revenues for airlines." Virgin Australia General Manager Corporate and Industry Sales, Ann Elliott said, "We recognise that many travellers today look at overall value rather than just the price alone. While we continue to offer increased benefits across our fares, we also need to be able to cater to specific traveller demands. With Sabre Branded Fares, we can ensure that each traveller gets the most from flying with us."