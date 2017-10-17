Transformed Canberra Office Building Re-Opens as Mantra MacArthur Hotel

|
The Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and
Investment, Steven Ciobo MP, and ACT Attorney-General Gordon
Ramsay MLA, officially opened the Mantra MacArthur Hotel in
Canberra on Monday.
Formerly an office tower, which has been
transformed into a 176-room hotel as part of the city's urban
renewal program, Mantra MacArthur Hotel is the only new hotel to
open in Canberra in 2017.
The hotel is operated by Mantra Group and owned by Canberra developer HTI Group.
Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer, Bob East,
said, “New hotels in key precincts play a critical role in
promoting a vibrant visitor economy while meeting the needs of
growing visitor numbers to Canberra, attracting first-time and
returning domestic and international travellers. We’re
thrilled to partner with local developer HTI Group on this
project, which is a win for the economic growth of Canberra from
both a tourism and jobs creation perspective.”
The
opening of Mantra MacArthur Hotel now sees Mantra Group operating
just under 500 rooms across four hotels in Canberra.
HTI Group Director Adam Howarth said feedback on the $19
million retrofit has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Northbourne Avenue’s regeneration has been largely the product of
major knockdown-rebuild projects but, instead of sending the
10-storey building to landfill or concrete recyclers, we’ve
transformed it into a full-service hotel in what looks like a
brand new building,” said Mr Howarth. “The former
building is barely recognisable and, while the main precast facade
elements of the original office building were retained, the
remainder was stripped back to a bare shell to allow us to create
a modern hotel.”
Mantra MacArthur Hotel anchors
Canberra’s new mixed-use Midtown precinct, which will also include
residential units, office space and a range of cafes and
restaurants.
Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism
and Investment, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, said, “It’s great to
visit the new Mantra MacArthur Hotel. In the year to June 2017, Canberra
saw 2.8 million domestic and international visitors and recorded a
spend of over $2 billion, according to Tourism Research Australia. I congratulate Mantra Group and HTI Group for their
vision in converting this former office building into an
attractive new hotel for visitors coming to stay in the nation’s
capital.”
Designed by
AMC Architecture, the hotel
features 136 hotel rooms and 40 suites, as well as the new Podilato restaurant and bar serving
Mediterranean-style cuisine, a fully equipped gym, conference and
meeting spaces, car parking, an internet lounge and 24-hour
reception.
Mantra MacArthur Hotel is located at 219
Northbourne Avenue in Canberra’s inner city suburb of Turner. The
hotel is located close to the central business district, the
Australian National University and has a light rail stop, which
seamlessly connects the hotel with the city, directly outside the
hotel.
