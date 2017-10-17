InterContinental Hotel Opens in Perth, Australia

|
IHG has expanded its portfolio of hotels in
Australia with the opening of the InterContinental Perth City
Centre, the 6th InterContinental hotel in Australia.
The new 240-room hotel is located amidst
‘The King Street Precinct’ with a charming heritage streetscape of
theatres, cafes and luxury retailers.
The 16-storey InterContinental Perth City Centre
features classic rooms, studios and a penthouse, all with views over Perth’s cityscape.
Club InterContinental guests have
the exclusive benefit of retreating to the top floor, a sweeping
space offering a la carte breakfast, all day refreshments, high
tea service in the afternoon and canapés and drinks from sunset.
The hotel also features a variety of F&B outlets
and a selection of different meeting spaces.
Adam McDonald,
General Manager of the InterContinental Perth City Centre, said, “The details in our
new hotel from the bespoke artwork, to the dynamic bars and
restaurants and our signature Club InterContinental will impress,
but it’s the welcoming service from our team, the local knowledge
they’ll share and global etiquette they’ll extend that we’re most
excited about.”
The hotel was designed by Woods Bagot with interiors by Chada.
