Hawaii Island Air Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

|
Hawaii Island Air (Island Air) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an
effort to continue normal operations while navigating through
legal challenges recently presented by the lessors of its
aircraft.
On 12 October 2017, Elix Aviation Capital
Limited, the lessors of Island Air's
aircraft, served
them with notices of termination of the leases and demands to
surrender its airplanes.
Island Air's fleet is currently made up entirely
of Q400s. The airline retired its last remaining ATR72 last month
and now flies five Q400s. Island Air acquired its first Q400 at
the end of December 2016.
During the reorganization process, Island Air
says it expects to fly its scheduled routes as normal and honor all
previously purchased tickets and confirmed reservations.
In
addition, the airline says that there will be no changes to the Island Miles frequent
flyer and other customer service programs, including Kupuna &
Keiki Saver Fare, Island Biz corporate travel program, and
military and group travel programs.
“Island Air will continue to hold our
customers and employees, as well as our invaluable vendors, as our
main priorities during this reorganization process,” said David
Uchiyama, Island Air president and CEO. “Once we have completed
the reorganization process, Island Air expects to emerge as a
stronger airline with a solid financial structure that will allow
us to continue to meet the demands of Hawai‘i’s dynamic
interisland market, while positioning us for future growth and
expansion.”
Island Air currently offers approximately
200 flights each week between O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i
Island, and employs more than 400 people throughout the State
of Hawai‘i.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hawaii Island Air,
Hawaii,
Bombardier,
Q400.