Tue, 17 Oct 2017
Mantra Group to Operate Hotel and Apartments in New A$1b Development in Clayton, Melbourne

Mantra Group has signed a deal to operate the hotel and letting apartment component of Saraceno Group’s A$1 billion mixed-use development in Clayton, one of the fastest growing employment corridors in Melbourne’s south-east, just 20 kilometres from the CBD.

Located on the corner of Princess Highway and Blackburn Road, the development is the largest ever undertaken in the city and includes a range of residential, hotel and serviced apartment accommodation as well as retail, entertainment and commercial facilities within the world-renowned education and medical precincts of the Monash municipality.

The full-service hotel and apartments component of the development, to be known as Mantra M-City, is due for completion in late-2020.

Mantra M-City in Clayton, Melbourne, Australia. Click to enlarge.

The 10-storey hotel will include 250 hotel rooms, conference and meeting facilities, a restaurant and bar, and onsite car parking.

Adjacent to the hotel tower, a further 180 serviced studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments will also be operated by Mantra Group.

The development will also include an independently operated commercial fitness centre with a swimming pool that hotel guests will be able to access.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said, “In addition to its established corporate and leisure travel drivers, the suburb of Clayton will continue to benefit from ongoing urbanisation. Melbourne’s annual calendar of international and domestic sporting, cultural, and convention-based events is also a proven contributor to the greater Melbourne region. We’re thrilled to partner with Saraceno Group on this landmark new development for Melbourne.”

Clayton is a major Australian tech hub; home to one of Monash University's (Australia’s largest university) major campuses, Monash Medical Centre, the Australian Synchrotron along with excellent restaurants and shopping, such as Chadstone Shopping Centre, Westfield Southland and sporting facilities.

