Mantra Group to Operate Hotel and Apartments in New A$1b Development in Clayton, Melbourne

Mantra Group has signed a deal to operate the hotel and letting
apartment component of Saraceno Group’s A$1 billion mixed-use development in Clayton, one of the fastest growing employment
corridors in Melbourne’s south-east, just 20 kilometres from the CBD.
Located on the corner of Princess Highway and
Blackburn Road, the development is the largest ever undertaken in
the city and includes a range of residential, hotel and serviced
apartment accommodation as well as retail, entertainment and
commercial facilities within the world-renowned education and
medical precincts of the Monash municipality.
The
full-service hotel and apartments component of the development, to
be known as Mantra M-City, is due for completion in late-2020.
The 10-storey hotel will include 250 hotel rooms,
conference and meeting facilities, a restaurant and bar, and
onsite car parking.
Adjacent to the hotel tower, a
further 180 serviced studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments
will also be operated by Mantra Group.
The development will also include an
independently operated commercial fitness centre with a swimming
pool that hotel guests will be able to access.
Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East
said, “In addition to its
established corporate and leisure travel drivers, the suburb of
Clayton will continue to benefit from ongoing urbanisation. Melbourne’s annual calendar of
international and domestic sporting, cultural, and
convention-based events is also a proven contributor to the
greater Melbourne region. We’re thrilled to
partner with Saraceno Group on this landmark new development for
Melbourne.”
Clayton is a
major Australian tech hub; home to one of Monash University's
(Australia’s largest university) major campuses, Monash Medical
Centre, the Australian Synchrotron along with excellent
restaurants and shopping, such as Chadstone Shopping Centre, Westfield Southland and sporting facilities.
