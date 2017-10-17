Carlson Wagonlit Travel Signs Distribution Agreement with British Airways and Iberia Airlines

|
Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) has signed a
multi-year distribution agreement with British Airways (BA) and
Iberia Airlines (IB), enabling CWT customers to avoid the
airlines' proposed surcharge on bookings created within
participating global distribution systems (GDS) that agree to
these terms with IAG.
The agreement, effective 1 November 2017,
applies to CWT business travel and leisure clients.
“This agreement further strengthens our long-standing
partnership with BA and IB and highlights our mutual commitment to
the concept of new distribution capabilities (NDC) to drive
improved product differentiation," said Brian Mogler, Senior Vice
President, global supplier management, CWT. "While we believe GDSs
provide the best technology platform available for CWT to enable
best-in-market user experience and operating efficiency, we will
continue to monitor and assess new technologies and capabilities.”
In May 2017 International Airlines Group (parent
company of BA and IB) announced it would add a US$10 ‘distribution
technology charge’ on each airline fare component of a booking,
effective 1 November 2017.
A fare component is a portion of a
journey, or itinerary, between two consecutive fare breaks, or
legs so, for example, a round trip ticket typically contains two
fare components and therefore would have an IAG surcharge of
US$20.
Ian Luck, Head of Distribution at British Airways,
said, “We are delighted with this new agreement which will bring
both immediate and longer term benefits. We are particularly
pleased with the strong undertaking CWT has made to work
collaboratively with us, GDSs and other technology partners in
delivering NDC content and other benefits to our customers.”
