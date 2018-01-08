AirAsia to Launch Macao - Phuket Flights

AirAsia has unveiled plans to launch flights between Macao and Phuket, Thailand on 8 January 2018.

In addition to the Macao-Phuket flights, Thai AirAsia also operates Macao-Don Mueang (4 flights a day), Macao-Chiang Mai (daily direct) and Macao-Pattaya U-Tapao (4 flights a week).

Travellers can also fly AirAsia from Macao to Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta, and the airline will launch Johor Bahru flights on 28 November 2017.

Ms. Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong & Macao, said, “We will be launching the Macao-Phuket route on the 8th of January 2018 and believe it will attract people in Macao and its vicinity to Phuket. We will be using our strengths of low fares, on-time service and trustworthy reputation to draw in travellers and help stimulate the island’s economy.”

For the people of Phuket, this added route provides a new travel option to Macao, which is already a top destination for Thai travellers.

