AirAsia to Launch Macao - Phuket Flights

AirAsia has unveiled plans to launch flights
between Macao and Phuket, Thailand on 8 January
2018.
In addition to the Macao-Phuket flights, Thai
AirAsia also operates Macao-Don Mueang (4 flights a day), Macao-Chiang Mai
(daily direct) and Macao-Pattaya U-Tapao (4 flights a week).
Travellers can also fly AirAsia from Macao to
Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta, and
the airline will launch Johor Bahru flights on 28 November 2017.
Ms. Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong
Kong & Macao, said, “We will be launching the Macao-Phuket route on
the 8th of January 2018 and believe it will attract people in
Macao and its vicinity to Phuket. We will be using our strengths
of low fares, on-time service and trustworthy reputation to draw
in travellers and help stimulate the island’s economy.”
For the people of Phuket, this added route
provides a new travel option to Macao, which is already a top
destination for Thai travellers.
