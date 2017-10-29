AirAsia Japan to Launch Nagoya - Sapporo Flights

|
AirAsia Japan will launch twice-daily flights
from its main hub at Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair International Airport
to Sapporo, the capital of northern Hokkaido prefecture, on 29
October 2017.
AirAsia Japan is a joint venture between AirAsia
Berhad, Rakuten Inc, Octave Japan Infrastructure Fund I GK, Noevir
Holdings Co Ltd and Alpen Co Ltd. The airline will initially
operate two
A320-200 aircraft from its Nagoya hub.
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “It’s
great to be back in Japan. It hasn't been easy, and I want to
thank my partners Rakuten, Octave, Noevir and Alpen for their
support and patience. Many people thought we would give up and not
bother but we owe it to the people of Japan and our staff to keep
going. This took a long time but, like good wine, all good things
take time and we are off the taxiway and ready to take off.
AirAsia Japan CEO Osamu Hata said, “It is a
great pleasure to announce AirAsia Japan’s first route from Nagoya
to Sapporo is open for sale. We are honoured to be the first
airline to be based in Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair International
Airport and we are committed to connecting as many guests as
possible at low fares to AirAsia's extensive network, as well as
bridging communities and cultures for the benefit of the local
economy.”
