AirAsia Japan to Launch Nagoya - Sapporo Flights

AirAsia Japan will launch twice-daily flights from its main hub at Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair International Airport to Sapporo, the capital of northern Hokkaido prefecture, on 29 October 2017. AirAsia Japan is a joint venture between AirAsia Berhad, Rakuten Inc, Octave Japan Infrastructure Fund I GK, Noevir Holdings Co Ltd and Alpen Co Ltd. The airline will initially operate two A320-200 aircraft from its Nagoya hub. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “It’s great to be back in Japan. It hasn't been easy, and I want to thank my partners Rakuten, Octave, Noevir and Alpen for their support and patience. Many people thought we would give up and not bother but we owe it to the people of Japan and our staff to keep going. This took a long time but, like good wine, all good things take time and we are off the taxiway and ready to take off. AirAsia Japan CEO Osamu Hata said, “It is a great pleasure to announce AirAsia Japan’s first route from Nagoya to Sapporo is open for sale. We are honoured to be the first airline to be based in Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair International Airport and we are committed to connecting as many guests as possible at low fares to AirAsia's extensive network, as well as bridging communities and cultures for the benefit of the local economy.” See also: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager.

