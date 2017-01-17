Vietjet Launches Ho Chi Minh - Taichung Flights

|
Vietjet has launched its 5th route to Taiwan
connecting Ho Chi Minh, also known as Saigon, with Taichung,
Taiwan.
The new service follows last month’s
launch of flights between Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh.
The Ho Chi Minh - Taichung route is operated
with four round trips per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and
Sundays with a flight time per leg of 3 hours and 30 minutes.
The
Ho Chi Minh - Taichung flight takes off at 10:25 and lands at
14:45. The return flight from Taichung departs at
15:45 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh at 18:00.
Located in the west of
central Taiwan, Taichung is Taiwan’s third largest city and is widely
known as a cultural and educational center with many heritage and
historical sites.
Ho Chi Minh is
fast becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia. From pagodas
and museums to fine restaurants and scenic spots, the city has a
lot to offer
travellers.
