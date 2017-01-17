Vietjet Launches Ho Chi Minh - Taichung Flights

Vietjet has launched its 5th route to Taiwan connecting Ho Chi Minh, also known as Saigon, with Taichung, Taiwan.

The new service follows last month’s launch of flights between Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh.

The Ho Chi Minh - Taichung route is operated with four round trips per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a flight time per leg of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The Ho Chi Minh - Taichung flight takes off at 10:25 and lands at 14:45. The return flight from Taichung departs at 15:45 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh at 18:00.

Located in the west of central Taiwan, Taichung is Taiwan’s third largest city and is widely known as a cultural and educational center with many heritage and historical sites.

Ho Chi Minh is fast becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia. From pagodas and museums to fine restaurants and scenic spots, the city has a lot to offer travellers.

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

