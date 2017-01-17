Travelodge to Open Hong Kong Hotel

Travelodge has signed an agreement with Tai Hung Fai Group to open a Travelodge hotel in Hong Kong. Located just off Nathan Road in the Jordan district of Kowloon, the 126-room property, currently known as Hotel Rainbow, will undergo a refurbishment and will be rebranded as the Travelodge Kowloon from February 2017. Travelodge Kowloon is 2 minutes’ walk from Jordan MTR station, where the train connects guests to Hong Kong Island, the business district of Central and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre within minutes. The hotel is within walking distance to local attractions such as the Temple Street Night Market, Jade Market, Mong Kok Ladies’ Market and the Kowloon Park, while a quick 5-minute taxi ride will take guests to the famous tourist enclave of Tsim Sha Tsui. “We are delighted to partner Travelodge Hotels Asia to launch the first Travelodge hotel in Hong Kong. Travelodge as a brand has great recognition and awareness globally amongst travelers in the limited service midscale segment,” said Dr. Edwin Leong, Chairman of Tai Hung Fai Group. “Travelodge’s cost-efficient yet robust distribution platform and the appreciation for practical solutions when working with owners gives us confidence that this partnership will improve the performance of our hotel in the midst of a rather competitive hotel market in Hong Kong.” Mr. Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels Asia, added “Today marks a strategic step forward for our expansion plans in Asia. Hong Kong, one of the top travel destinations in Asia that is visited by close to 60 million travelers every year, is a hub for business and leisure. Travelodge Kowloon will form a key part of the Travelodge chain in Asia as the brand expands into other key capital cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. We are privileged to be able to partner with a company as reputable as Tai Hung Fai Group, with its track record of success in real estate investments and development in Hong Kong.” The Travelodge Kowloon hotel will be managed by Tai Hung Fai group and will operate under a Travelodge franchise agreement. See also: CEO of Travelodge Thailand Outlines Expansion Plans in HD Video Interview.

