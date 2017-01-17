Travelodge to Open Hong Kong Hotel

|
Travelodge has signed an agreement with
Tai Hung Fai Group to open a Travelodge hotel in Hong
Kong.
Located just off
Nathan Road in the Jordan district of Kowloon, the 126-room
property, currently known as Hotel Rainbow, will undergo
a refurbishment and will be
rebranded as the Travelodge Kowloon from February 2017.
Travelodge Kowloon is 2 minutes’ walk from Jordan MTR
station, where the
train connects guests to Hong Kong Island, the business district
of Central and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
within minutes.
The hotel is within walking distance to local
attractions such as the Temple Street Night Market, Jade Market, Mong Kok Ladies’ Market and the Kowloon Park,
while a quick 5-minute
taxi ride will take guests to the famous tourist enclave of Tsim Sha
Tsui.
“We are delighted to partner Travelodge
Hotels Asia to launch the first Travelodge hotel in Hong Kong.
Travelodge as a brand has great recognition and awareness globally
amongst travelers in the limited service midscale segment,” said
Dr. Edwin Leong, Chairman of Tai Hung Fai Group. “Travelodge’s
cost-efficient yet robust distribution platform and the
appreciation for practical solutions when working with owners
gives us confidence that this partnership will improve the
performance of our hotel in the midst of a rather competitive
hotel market in Hong Kong.”
Mr. Stephen Burt, Chairman of
Travelodge Hotels Asia, added “Today marks a strategic step
forward for our expansion plans in Asia. Hong Kong, one of the top
travel destinations in Asia that is visited by close to 60 million
travelers every year, is a hub for business and leisure. Travelodge Kowloon will form a key part of the Travelodge chain in
Asia as the brand expands into other key capital cities such as
Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. We are
privileged to be able to partner with a company as reputable as
Tai Hung Fai Group, with its track record of success in real
estate investments and development in Hong Kong.”
The Travelodge Kowloon hotel will be managed by Tai Hung Fai group
and will operate under a Travelodge franchise agreement.
See also:
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Outlines Expansion Plans in HD Video
Interview.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hong Kong,
Travelodge.