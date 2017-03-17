AirAsia to Increase Bangkok - Mandalay Flights

Thai AirAsia has unveiled plans to increase flights between Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Mandalay in Myanmar.

The airline will operate two flights per day from 17 March 2017.

To celebrate the increase, the airline is offering a promotional fare starting at 1,290 THB per trip. Booking is available until 29 January 2017 for travel from 17 March 2017 to 28 October 2017.

Mandalay's many tourist attractions include Shwenandaw Monastery, the holy Mahamuni Buddha Temple and Ubeng Bridge. It is also easy to travel from Mandalay to Bagan, the land of 4,000 pagodas.

Thai AirAsia currently flies to various destinations within the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) region with 2 flights daily to Phnom Penh and 1 flight daily to Siem Reap in Cambodia, 1 flight daily to Vientiane and 1 flight daily to Luang Prabang in Laos, 4 flights daily to Yangon and 2 flights daily to Mandalay in Myanmar and 3 flights daily to Ho Chi Minh and 2 flights daily to Hanoi in Vietnam. All together the airline offers 8 destinations served by over 19 flights a day.



See other recent news regarding: AirAsia, Mandalay, Myanmar.