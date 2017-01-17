Shiji Acquires ReviewPro

|
Shiji (Hong Kong) has acquired a majority
stake in ReviewPro, a cloud-based data and analytics
provider of guest intelligence solutions for hotels.
ReviewPro’s
products include Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Guest
Satisfaction Surveys (GSS), which enable hoteliers to
increase guest satisfaction and revenue.
“I am very pleased
to welcome ReviewPro into the Shiji family of companies,” said
Shiji’s Chairman, Mr. Li Zhongchu. “ReviewPro is a great fit into
our strategy to Go Platform and Global. We are excited to work
with the team at ReviewPro as we continue our commitment to
expanding internationally by offering the hotel industry leading
products, technologies and services.”
Since signing its first clients in September
2009, ReviewPro today has more than 30,000 hotel clients across all
segments of the industry, including brands such Melia, Ascott, Kempinski, Red Lion Hotels and citizenM.
ReviewPro’s founders and management team will
continue to lead the company as it scales its global growth plan
and rolls-out new products and services.
Financial details of the acquisition have not
been disclosed.
