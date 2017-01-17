Shiji Acquires ReviewPro

Shiji (Hong Kong) has acquired a majority stake in ReviewPro, a cloud-based data and analytics provider of guest intelligence solutions for hotels.

ReviewPro’s products include Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Guest Satisfaction Surveys (GSS), which enable hoteliers to increase guest satisfaction and revenue.

“I am very pleased to welcome ReviewPro into the Shiji family of companies,” said Shiji’s Chairman, Mr. Li Zhongchu. “ReviewPro is a great fit into our strategy to Go Platform and Global. We are excited to work with the team at ReviewPro as we continue our commitment to expanding internationally by offering the hotel industry leading products, technologies and services.”

Since signing its first clients in September 2009, ReviewPro today has more than 30,000 hotel clients across all segments of the industry, including brands such Melia, Ascott, Kempinski, Red Lion Hotels and citizenM.

ReviewPro’s founders and management team will continue to lead the company as it scales its global growth plan and rolls-out new products and services.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

