Seychelles Reports 42% Increase in Visitor Arrivals from India

Seychelles attracted 42% more tourist arrivals from India in 2016 compared to 2015. Around 11,000 tourists from India visited Seychelles in 2016 compared to around 8,000 in 2015 and as a result India broke into the list of top 10 source markets for the tourism board. This increase is attributed to the India tourist office’s committed focus on promotion of the destination, interest and efforts from the hotels and DMCs to capture the Indian market, increased customer awareness due to Bollywood associations and innovative digital presence along with an increase in Air Seychelles daily flights from 4 to 5 times a week. Mrs. Sherin Francis (pictured), CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board, said, “We are thrilled with the interest created in the market about Seychelles that made it possible for the momentum of success to continue. We have seen a phenomenal increase in arrivals since we opened office three years ago. The increase in arrivals from India was 42% making Seychelles one of the top choices for a holiday. This would not have been possible without the constant support of Air Seychelles, the DMCs and the hotels who walk with us hand in hand in going the extra mile to ensure year on year success. It is this passion due to which we have been able to position Seychelles as a destination which is meant for all- families, couples, small groups, celebrations and MICE.” Seychelles has become increasingly popular among Indians with visa on arrival and direct flights from Mumbai and good connectivity from other cities with airlines including Etihad, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines and Kenya Airways.

