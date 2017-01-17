Seychelles Reports 42% Increase in Visitor Arrivals from India

|
Seychelles attracted 42% more tourist arrivals from India in 2016
compared to 2015.
Around 11,000 tourists from India visited
Seychelles in 2016 compared to around 8,000 in 2015 and as a result
India broke into the list of top 10 source markets for the tourism
board.
This increase is attributed to the India
tourist office’s committed focus on promotion of the destination,
interest and efforts from the hotels and DMCs to capture the
Indian market, increased customer awareness due to Bollywood
associations and innovative digital presence along with an
increase in Air Seychelles daily flights from 4 to 5 times a week.
Mrs. Sherin Francis (pictured),
CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board, said, “We are thrilled with the
interest created in the market about Seychelles that made it
possible for the momentum of success to continue. We have seen a phenomenal increase in arrivals since we opened office three years
ago. The increase in arrivals from India was 42% making Seychelles
one of the top choices for a holiday. This would not have been
possible without the constant support of Air Seychelles, the DMCs
and the hotels who walk with us hand in hand in going the extra
mile to ensure year on year success. It is this passion due to
which we have been able to position Seychelles as a destination
which is meant for all- families, couples, small groups, celebrations and MICE.”
Seychelles
has become increasingly popular among Indians with visa on arrival
and direct flights from Mumbai and good connectivity
from other cities with airlines including Etihad, Emirates,
Ethiopian Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines and Kenya Airways.
