Tue, 17 January 2017
Emirates to Launch Airbus A380 Flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil

Emirates has unveiled plans to operate the first ever scheduled commercial Airbus A380 flights to South America when it upgrades its Dubai (DXB) – Sao Paulo (GRU) service on 26 March 2017.

Replacing the existing Boeing 777-300ER used on this route, the A380 service will mark the airline’s 10th year of operations in Brazil, which it began with daily flights between Dubai and Sao Paulo in October 2007.

From 26 March, EK261 will become an A380 flight, leaving Dubai every day at 08:35 and arriving in Sao Paulo at 16:30. The return flight, EK262, departs Sao Paulo at 01:25 and lands in Dubai at 22:55.

The Emirates Airbus A380 is one of the most comfortable aircraft in the world

“The Emirates A380 is an iconic aircraft that continues to excite our customers and set the benchmark for travel comfort in commercial flying. We look forward to offering the award-winning Emirates A380 experience to our customers and to continue contributing to the economic success of Brazil,” said Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, West. “The switch to the A380 offers a total of 959 additional seats per week in each direction meeting a growing demand from travellers on the route and demonstrating our commitment to Brazil and to the South American region.”

Emirates will deploy its three class A380 on the Sao Paulo route, offering a total of 491 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 lie flat seats in Business Class and 401 seats in spacious Economy Class cabin.

 The Emirates A380 is renowned for its First Class Private Suites and Shower Spas, as well as Onboard lounge for First and Business Class passengers to mingle whilst enjoying canapés and beverages prepared by the onboard bartender.

 Passengers in all classes can enjoy Wi-Fi to stay in touch with family and friends or Emirates’ multi-award winning ‘ice’ Digital Widescreen with more than 2,600 channels of movies, TV programs, music and podcasts.

"We made significant investments to upgrade the facilities at GRU Airport – São Paulo International Airport in order to make it A380-compatible. We are very excited about Emirates' decision to deploy the first A380 in South America to our airport", said Gustavo Figueiredo, GRU Airport CEO.

In October 2016, Emirates announced a codeshare and frequent flyer programme partnership with GOL which allows customers to purchase connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, and a seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience during the entire journey.

Passengers booking flights from multiple destinations in Brazil with GOL, including Porte Alegre, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Brasilia, will now be able to connect in Sao Paulo and fly the Emirates A380 to many destinations worldwide. 

