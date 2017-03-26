Emirates to Launch Airbus A380 Flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil

|
Emirates has unveiled plans to
operate the first ever scheduled commercial Airbus A380 flights to
South America when it upgrades its Dubai (DXB) – Sao Paulo (GRU)
service on 26 March 2017.
Replacing the existing Boeing
777-300ER used on this route, the A380 service will mark the
airline’s 10th year of operations in Brazil, which it began with
daily flights between Dubai and Sao Paulo in October 2007.
From 26 March, EK261 will
become an A380 flight, leaving Dubai every day at 08:35 and
arriving in Sao Paulo at 16:30. The return flight, EK262,
departs Sao Paulo at 01:25 and lands in Dubai at
22:55.
“The Emirates A380 is an iconic aircraft that
continues to excite our customers and set the benchmark for travel
comfort in commercial flying. We look forward to offering the
award-winning Emirates A380 experience to our customers and to
continue contributing to the economic success of Brazil,” said
Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President,
Commercial Operations, West. “The switch to the A380 offers a
total of 959 additional seats per week in each direction meeting a
growing demand from travellers on the route and demonstrating our
commitment to Brazil and to the South American region.”
Emirates will deploy
its three class A380 on the Sao Paulo route, offering a total of
491 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 lie flat
seats in Business Class and 401 seats in spacious Economy Class
cabin.
The Emirates A380 is renowned for its First Class Private
Suites and Shower Spas, as well as Onboard lounge for First and
Business Class passengers to mingle whilst enjoying canapés and
beverages prepared by the onboard bartender.
Passengers in all
classes can enjoy Wi-Fi to stay in touch with family and friends
or Emirates’ multi-award winning ‘ice’ Digital Widescreen with
more than 2,600 channels of movies, TV programs, music and
podcasts.
"We
made significant investments to upgrade the facilities at GRU
Airport – São Paulo International Airport in order to make it
A380-compatible. We are very excited about Emirates' decision to
deploy the first A380 in South America to our airport", said
Gustavo Figueiredo, GRU Airport CEO.
In October 2016, Emirates announced a
codeshare and frequent flyer programme partnership with GOL which
allows customers to purchase
connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, and a
seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check
experience during the entire journey.
Passengers booking flights
from multiple destinations in Brazil with GOL, including Porte Alegre, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Brasilia, will now
be able to connect in Sao Paulo and fly the Emirates A380 to many
destinations worldwide.
