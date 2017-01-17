Radisson Blu Hotel Opens in Faridabad, India

The Radisson Blu Faridabad has opened in the north Indian state of Haryana, one of India’s largest business and industrial hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Faridabad is home to many industries and corporations as well as a center of attraction for leisure travelers with the presence of striking places of interests including the Badhkal Lake and Raja Nahar Singh Palace.

Radisson Blu Faridabad features 124 rooms, a selection of F&B outlets, and meeting facilities which includes a pillarless Grand Ballroom that accommodates up to 1,000 guests.

Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said, “We are honored to be partnering with Eros Group to bring this iconic hotel to Faridabad. We are confident the hotel will have a strong appeal to business and leisure travelers and redefine expectations. We welcome this stylish addition to our growing portfolio of 140 hotels in operation and development. This reinforces Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s position as one of the leading and fastest-growing international hotel companies in India.”

