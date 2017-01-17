Radisson Blu Hotel Opens in Faridabad, India

|
The Radisson Blu Faridabad has opened in the north Indian state of Haryana,
one of India’s largest business and industrial hubs in the
National Capital Region (NCR).
Faridabad is home to many
industries and corporations as well as a center of attraction for
leisure travelers with the presence of striking places of
interests including the Badhkal Lake and Raja Nahar Singh Palace.
Radisson Blu Faridabad features 124 rooms, a
selection of F&B outlets, and meeting facilities which includes a pillarless Grand Ballroom that accommodates up
to 1,000 guests.
Raj Rana, chief executive
officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said, “We are
honored to be partnering with Eros Group to bring this iconic
hotel to Faridabad. We are confident the hotel will have a strong
appeal to business and leisure travelers and redefine
expectations. We welcome this stylish addition to our growing
portfolio of 140 hotels in operation and development. This reinforces Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s position as one of the
leading and fastest-growing international hotel companies in
India.”
