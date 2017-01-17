Mövenpick Opens Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Mövenpick has expanded its rapidly growing portfolio of hotels and resorts to Colombo, the capital city of Sri Lanka.

The 24-floor Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is located in the heart of Colombo’s thriving business, commercial and political district, close to the city’s famous ‘Pola’ - the bustling local market - and several historical sites.

“We are offering guests a vertical experience like no other, giving them the opportunity to view the beauty of Colombo from a new perspective and across many exciting concepts,” said Andreas Mattmüller, Chief Operating Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and South Asia. “Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is an inspirational modern landmark that introduces exciting new hospitality concepts to the city; this signifies a new era of prosperity for an island nation re-energised and undergoing rapid development.”

All 219 rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows while the Rooftop Bar and jacuzzi boasts some of the best city and ocean views in town.

With the fast-growing corporate and incentive markets in mind, the property offers a large executive lounge as well as a dedicated business traveller reception. Banquet facilities include five meeting rooms and a boardroom.

Seven creative bar and restaurant concepts include the Brasserie – Colombo’s first in-hotel classic French restaurant, as well as: Robata Grill & Lounge serving Japanese cuisine and sushi; all-day-dining venue AYU; Vistas Rooftop Bar & Lounge; the Mansion bar and night lounge; a Lobby Lounge; and the Pool Bar where drinks and light meals can be enjoyed while savouring the city vistas.

