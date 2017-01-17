Mövenpick Opens Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka

|
Mövenpick has expanded its rapidly growing
portfolio of hotels and resorts to Colombo, the capital city of Sri
Lanka.
The 24-floor Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is located in the heart of Colombo’s thriving
business, commercial and political district, close to the city’s
famous ‘Pola’ - the bustling local market - and several historical
sites.
“We are offering guests a vertical experience
like no other, giving them the opportunity to view the beauty of
Colombo from a new perspective and across many exciting concepts,”
said Andreas Mattmüller, Chief Operating Officer, Mövenpick Hotels
& Resorts, Middle East and South Asia. “Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is an inspirational
modern landmark that introduces exciting new hospitality concepts
to the city; this signifies a new era of prosperity for an island
nation re-energised and undergoing rapid development.”
All 219 rooms and suites feature
floor-to-ceiling windows while the Rooftop Bar and jacuzzi boasts some of the
best city and ocean views in town.
With the fast-growing corporate and incentive
markets in mind, the property offers a large executive lounge as well as a dedicated business traveller
reception. Banquet facilities include five meeting rooms and
a boardroom.
Seven creative bar and restaurant concepts include the Brasserie – Colombo’s first
in-hotel classic French restaurant, as well as: Robata Grill &
Lounge serving Japanese cuisine and sushi; all-day-dining venue
AYU; Vistas Rooftop Bar & Lounge; the Mansion bar and
night lounge; a Lobby Lounge; and the Pool Bar where drinks
and light meals can be enjoyed while savouring the city vistas.
