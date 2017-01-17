Redefine|BDL Hotels to Manage Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh City Centre

The Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh City Centre has joined Redefine|BDL’s extensive portfolio of hotels.

The 161-room Georgian style property, located in the heart of Edinburgh, brings the number of open hotels managed by the company to 43.

John Stuart, Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) Chief Operating Officer, said, “This is an exciting addition for RBH and another fantastic addition to our portfolio. Edinburgh continues to be a key market that we know well, and the hotel will join our other three city based properties in providing guests with great service and access to all of the fantastic attractions that Edinburgh has to offer.”

RBH’s three other hotels in Edinburgh include the recently refurbished Princes Street Suites, the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh and DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh.

