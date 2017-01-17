Redefine|BDL Hotels to Manage Holiday Inn
Express Edinburgh City Centre
The Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh City Centre
has joined Redefine|BDL’s extensive portfolio of hotels.
The 161-room Georgian style property, located in
the heart of Edinburgh, brings the number of open hotels managed
by the company to 43.
John Stuart, Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) Chief
Operating Officer, said, “This is an exciting addition for RBH and
another fantastic addition to our portfolio. Edinburgh continues
to be a key market that we know well, and the hotel will join our
other three city based properties in providing guests with great
service and access to all of the fantastic attractions that
Edinburgh has to offer.”
RBH’s three other hotels in Edinburgh include
the recently refurbished Princes Street Suites, the Courtyard by
Marriott Edinburgh and DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh.