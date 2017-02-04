Executive Appointments at Diethelm Travel Singapore

Diethelm Travel Singapore has appointed Yvonne Wong as Business Consultant (active now) and Judy Lum as General Manager, effective 4 February 2017. "I am delighted to welcome Yvonne and Judy to the Diethelm Travel family as part of our developing Singapore team," said Lisa Fitzell, Group Managing Director of Diethelm Travel Group. "Both women have over 30 years of DMC experience in Asia and have a proven track record of not only understanding the nature and nuances of the business, but implementing smart strategies that drive innovation and sales. There's no doubt that they will be a huge asset to Diethelm Travel especially as we move forward with big plans for future growth in Singapore." Judy began her career as a tour guide before moving to Holiday Tours & Travel where she worked in operations, as well as product and business development. In 1996, she assumed the position of General Manager Sales & Marketing Singapore for Tour East before subsequently being promoted to her most recent role as Senior Vice-President Sales & Marketing, International, where she was responsible for identifying business opportunities, establishing strategies and maintaining client relationships for the group of offices under Tour East. Extremely well connected and involved within the industry, Judy also served on the executive committee of National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) as Chairman Inbound from 2012 - 2016. Yvonne first started working with Holiday Tours & Travel including roles in administration, ticketing and inbound. In the 1990s she moved to Jakarta to manage launching a new Holiday Tours & Travel office, which she then headed for five years. Yvonne returned to Singapore in 2000 as the General Manager of Tour East Singapore where she was responsible for the overall business activities, day-to-day operations and performance of the company. See other recent news regarding: Diethelm, Singapore.