Air Canada to Launch Daily Vancouver-Boston Flights

Air Canada is to launch daily summer seasonal flights between Vancouver and Boston from 23 June 2017 until 4 September 2017.

The new non-stop services will be operated by Air Canada with 120-seat Airbus A319 aircraft offering a choice of Business and Economy Class.

"We continue to strategically expand our transborder network and we are excited to link Vancouver and Boston with daily non-stop flights this summer, complementing our existing Boston services from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, at Air Canada. "These new non-stop flights will shave two hours of travel time for customers travelling between the Canadian West Coast and the U.S. northeastern seaboard. Customers travelling from the Greater Boston area, the sixth most populous area in the U.S., will also enjoy convenient connections at our YVR hub to Western Canada and to our daily flights to both Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, featuring competitive elapsed times."

All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at the Vancouver hub, priority boarding and other benefits.

Special introductory fares start as low as $243 one-way.

See other recent news regarding: Air Canada, Canada, Vancouver, Boston.