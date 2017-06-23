Air Canada to Launch Daily Vancouver-Boston Flights

|
Air Canada is to launch
daily summer seasonal flights between Vancouver and Boston
from 23 June 2017 until 4 September 2017.
The new non-stop services will be operated by
Air Canada with 120-seat Airbus A319 aircraft offering a choice of
Business and Economy Class.
"We continue to strategically
expand our transborder network and we are excited to link
Vancouver and Boston with daily non-stop flights this summer,
complementing our existing Boston services from Toronto, Montreal,
Ottawa and Halifax," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger
Airlines, at Air Canada. "These new non-stop flights will shave
two hours of travel time for customers travelling between the
Canadian West Coast and the U.S. northeastern seaboard. Customers
travelling from the Greater Boston area, the sixth most populous
area in the U.S., will also enjoy convenient connections at our
YVR hub to Western Canada and to our daily flights to both Sydney
and Brisbane, Australia, featuring competitive elapsed times."
All flights
provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance
reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority
check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at the Vancouver hub, priority
boarding and other benefits.
Special introductory fares start as low as $243
one-way.
