Mövenpick Hotels to Feature Sleep Rooms

|
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is launching a new room
category concept that it says guarantees guests
a good night’s sleep.
All
Mövenpick hotels in Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland will
feature this new room category from 17 March 2017, which is
World Sleep Day.
The customised ‘Sleep’ rooms offer:
• Personalised comfort
• An individually
different bed
• Complete darkness
• Total silence
“Our primary role as a hospitality
specialist is to exceed our guests’ expectations in all that we
do,” said Ola Ivarsson, Chief
Operating Officer Europe. “As a company that prides itself on finding innovative ways to
improve guest satisfaction, we decided to team up with the Swedish
bed manufacturer YouBed. Their unique adaptable beds have been
tested by our guests on-site over a period of six months and the
results were overwhelmingly positive.”
Ivarsson added, “The rooms offer
a tailor-made sleep like no other. The new beds and our customised
rooms adopt the latest technology to help guests personalise their
environment, creating optimal conditions for deep sleep. As the
first global hotel operator to introduce a room category that
offers a bespoke sleep experience, we are an industry pioneer,
catering to consumer demand for personalisation to a level never
witnessed before.”
The rooms, which are
priced at just €15 more than a standard room, offer several
complimentary amenities such as sleeping masks, ear plugs,
lavender pads and black-out stickers that cover lights on
electronic devices. Guests in ‘Sleep’ rooms can also tuck into
free slumber-inducing goodies such as herbal teas and Mövenpick
chocolate.
To create the ideal environment for rest, the
rooms are located in quiet areas of the hotel and are kitted out
with night curtains for total darkness and special high quality
natural bedding. Neck pillows and allergy-free bedding are
available too.
Mattias Sörensen, the founder and CEO of
YouBed, said, “Studies reveal
that nothing has a greater impact on customer satisfaction than a
comfortable bed. Given that all guests have different comfort
needs, it is groundbreaking that Mövenpick now offers rooms with a
one-bed-fits-all solution. Each guest can also fine tune different
parts of the bed, to achieve a really perfect personalisation.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Movenpick,
Sleep.