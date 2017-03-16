Ottawa International Airport Implements Rockwell Collins’ Arinc cMuse CUPPS

|
Ottawa International Airport (YOW) has become
the first airport to implement Arinc cMuse, Rockwell Collins’
next generation cloud-native Common Use Passenger Processing
System (CUPPS) designed to provide an affordable and flexible
check-in system for airports.
The Arinc cMuse platform
provides airports with a number of key benefits including
simplified support, faster and more affordable deployment of
updates and the flexibility to cost-effectively manage changing
airport operations like accommodating seasonal airlines or adding
more check-in desks due to irregular operations.
In addition, Arinc cMuse has been built from the ground up to better
address data security requirements, such as PCI-DSS, in common use
environments.
“As an innovative airport, we constantly seek
new technologies that enable us to provide quality, secure and
affordable services to our airlines and passengers,” said Scott
Boyle, director of IT for Ottawa International Airport. “The
aviation industry is moving towards cloud-based services that
offer a number of operational benefits. We selected Arinc cMuse
because it provides our airport with a platform that gives us the
flexibility to accommodate our changing operational demands
quickly and more efficiently.”
Arinc cMuse is a cloud-native platform
that can be offered either as cloud or on-premise solution for
airports that require their systems to be deployed locally. The
on-premise deployment uses the same technology, simplified
configuration and support tools as the cloud delivered option,
providing airports with automation tools to efficiently install
and manage systems. Arinc cMuse also gives airlines the ability to
deploy their latest applications and technologies to passengers
independently from other airlines.
“The introduction of Arinc cMuse is a key milestone in our strategy to provide airports
with cloud-based solutions — from check-in and bag drop to
security and boarding,” said Christopher Forrest, vice president,
Airport Systems for Rockwell Collins. “The entire Arinc
airport systems portfolio, including our airport database,
flight-information displays, resource and baggage-management
solutions, and baggage messaging software are set to become
cloud-native, delivering high-performance yet affordable computing
power to airports.”
