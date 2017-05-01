Air Canada to Resume Montreal - Washington Dulles Flights

|
Air Canada is to resume daily
year-round flights between Montreal and Washington Dulles (IAD)
on 1 May 2017.
The daily non-stop
Air Canada Express service will be operated with 50-seat
Bombardier CRJ-100 aircraft.
In addition to well-timed connections to Air Canada's extensive
network to Europe and North Africa, flights will also offer
one-stop service to/from Quebec and Eastern Canada including Bagotville, Sept-Îles, Quebec City, Fredericton, Moncton,
Bathurst, Saint John and Halifax.
"We are happy to once again operate
Montreal-Washington Dulles (IAD) flights that complement our
existing twice daily flights to Washington National Airport and
strengthen our market presence in the Washington, D.C., Metro
area," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, at Air
Canada. "We continue to strategically grow our transborder network
in support of our commitment to expand our global reach from
Montreal-Trudeau reinforcing it as a hub that offers convenient
connections from points throughout Quebec and Eastern Canada and
to Air Canada's extensive international network including Paris,
Brussels, Frankfurt and Casablanca."
All flights provide for Aeroplan
accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits
and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge
access, priority boarding and other benefits.
Special introductory fares start as low as $191
one-way.
