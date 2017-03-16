MasterCard and Eko-Pay Accelerate Digitization of B2B Payments in Asia Pacific

|
MasterCard has partnered Eko-Pay to introduce
Eko-B2B, a digital payment solution for businesses in Asia
Pacific.
According to a study by global consulting
firm McKinsey on commercial payment growth in Asia Pacific, 90% of B2B payments in the region are still conducted in cash,
representing a significant opportunity to digitize the payment
system.
Powered by Eko-Pay, a technology company with
proprietary solutions for financial and non-financial
transactions, Eko-B2B seamlessly integrates with the MasterCard
inControl platform.
Vendor
and supplier web portals will enable round-the-clock access to
current and historical payment details and dashboards that track
key business performance statistics, eliminating the need for
manual payment systems and their associated complications and
operational inefficiencies.
Multiple payment systems,
non-electronic payment methods and supplier resistance are just
some of the common pain points for businesses as they attempt to
digitize their payment system across their supplier network. With
the Eko-B2B solution, Eko-Pay offers the option to manage this
onboarding process for the business, allowing them to experience
the full benefits of a digital B2B payment solution with minimal
time invested.
Nagesh Devata,
senior vice-president, Acceptance and Merchant Development, Asia
Pacific, MasterCard, said, “Many businesses today, regardless of
size, engage with a network of suppliers and across multiple
markets as they look to not just survive but thrive in a global
marketplace. Yet many businesses still rely heavily on
traditional, non-digital forms of payments to process business transactions, resulting in wasted time and resources
unnecessarily. For businesses that have adopted digital payment solutions, they often face resistance and
challenges from their supplier network and vendors in implementing
these new processes. By partnering with Eko-Pay to launch a fully
automated solution that allows them to experience the enhanced
efficiencies and real-time cost savings of using digital payment
solutions, we are looking to solve for some of these key pain
points.”
