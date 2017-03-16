According to STR's February 2017 Pipeline Report, there are 161,656 hotel rooms in 1,027 projects Under Contract in Europe.

The total represents a 1.3% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with February 2016.

Europe reported 72,888 hotel rooms in 453 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.9% increase in year-on-year comparisons.

Four European countries reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction:

- United Kingdom (16,648 rooms in 122 projects)

- Germany (12,585 rooms in 61 projects)

- Turkey (8,270 rooms in 51 projects)

- Russia (7,906 rooms in 41 projects)

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.



